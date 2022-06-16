Clari Acquires Wingman and Unveils Revenue Collaboration & Governance
Clari has introduced a strategic framework, named Revenue Collaboration & Governance, to allow executives to handle the increasing pressure of delivering on revenue and confidently answer the most important question in business: Are we going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue?
Revenue Collaboration & Governance brings together every revenue-critical employee in every department to collaborate on revenue and governs every component of the revenue process for execution at scale.
Clari's acquisition of Wingman, a conversation intelligence provider, gives Clari's Revenue Platform the ability to analyze customer and employee conversations, extract insights, and predict revenue outcomes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Revenue is a critical enterprise-wide process without a strategic unified platform, until now," said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari, in a statement. "Clari is the first to go beyond departmental, siloed approaches that create endless breakdowns in the end-to-end revenue process. We're solving the most important problem in business, revenue leak, enabling revenue teams to achieve breakthroughs in revenue precision."