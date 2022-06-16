Clari Acquires Wingman and Unveils Revenue Collaboration & Governance

Clari has introduced a strategic framework, named Revenue Collaboration & Governance, to allow executives to handle the increasing pressure of delivering on revenue and confidently answer the most important question in business: Are we going to meet, beat, or miss on revenue?

Revenue Collaboration & Governance brings together every revenue-critical employee in every department to collaborate on revenue and governs every component of the revenue process for execution at scale.

Clari's acquisition of Wingman, a conversation intelligence provider, gives Clari's Revenue Platform the ability to analyze customer and employee conversations, extract insights, and predict revenue outcomes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.