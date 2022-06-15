ARInsights Launches ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace

ARInsights, provider of a cloud-based platform for managing analyst relations programs, today launched ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace.

A free download from the Google Workspace Marketplace, this Google add-on connects ARchitect, ARInsights' analyst relations (AR) productivity software, to users' Gmail inboxes and Google Calendars.

"We know how busy analyst relations professionals are, so our products and solutions are designed to make their lives easier," said ARInsights CEO Andy Zimmerman in a statement. "Many businesses today, and many of our customers, use Google Workspace to communicate with analysts and schedule meetings. Rather than log that information in multiple systems, AR pros can now instantly bring the data they need into ARchitect, making it easier to track and report on analyst activity."

With ARchitect, users can optimize knowledge-sharing with industry analysts and manage workflows, all from a single platform. In addition to searching the database of more than 8,000 industry analysts and influencers, users can also capture and track analyst interactions (e.g., inquiries, briefings and emails), manage larger scale projects with analysts (e.g., vendor evaluations, events), and report on trends in activity and results over time.

ARchitect Interactions for Google Workspace is available to Mac and PC users. For users of Microsoft Outlook, ARInsights offers similar functionality with ARchitect Interactions for Outlook add-in.