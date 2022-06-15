Pipedrive CRM Supports 4 New Languages
Pipedrive has introduced its sales-first CRM and revenue management platform for small businesses in Indonesian, Latvian, Ukrainian, and Czech.
Pipedrive CRM is now available in 22 languages and more than 150 countries.
"Pipedrive is designed to cater to the specific needs of small businesses throughout the sales process, from finding new leads to closing deals, fostering and maintaining relationships with customers to analyzing different areas of the business for new opportunities. At Pipedrive, communication is at the center of everything we do, and language is a powerful tool to facilitate this. The expansion helps more sales professionals and their teams take full advantage of Pipedrive's capabilities in their native languages. From the business perspective, localizing the product helps strengthen Pipedrive's position in different markets and offers our customers a more tailored user experience," said Peter Harris, chief operating officer of Pipedrive, in a statement.