adMarketplace Unveils Smart Product Results

adMarketplace has added Smart Product Results to its Instant Search media solution that optimizes the consumer search experience post-search.

When a consumer reads product reviews and clicks on a search results page, adMarketplace in real time dynamically selects the most relevant advertiser with the product available.

"Traditional monetized product links are specific to a single price and often direct consumers to that advertiser's product page regardless of the availability of the product. This can result in a poor consumer experience and a missed opportunity for advertisers and publishers alike," said Adam Epstein, president and chief operating officer of adMarketplace, in a statement. "Instead, Smart Product Results use a unique product identifier and proprietary technology to select the best advertiser product page based on the consumer's intent. This creates a more positive consumer, publisher, and advertiser experience rooted in understanding and prioritizing the consumer's intent and needs."

During the initial test trial, adMarketplace compared the performance of single advertiser links and search results over a similar time period. This new solution drove a 23 percent higher engagement, 18 percent more conversions, and a 21 percent hike in publisher revenue than the conventional solution, according to the company.