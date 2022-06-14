Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Analytics Get Upgrades

Adobe today unveiled innovations across Adobe Experience Cloud, including the Adobe Real-Time CDP and Adobe Analytics, that help companies across even more industries leverage first-party data as the core of their customer engagement strategies and bring curated insights to newer media types, such as the metaverse and streaming audio and video.

Innovations for Adobe Real-Time CDP will help companies transition from third-party cookies to first-party data. Adobe is introducing enriched customer profiles with commerce, artificial intelligence-powered targeting, new privacy and security tools, and Segment Match across channels.

Adobe Real-Time CDP now delivers real-time data with more than 24 trillion audience segment evaluations and more than a petabyte of data processed on average per day to help companies gather first-party data and employ consent-based practices to build customer profiles, segment audiences, and deliver personalized experiences to customers.

Innovations to Adobe Real-Time CDP include the following:

Companies using Adobe Commerce (Magento) can link first-party commerce data to Adobe Real-Time CDP and other Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

AI for advanced targeting and pipeline building with predictive lead and account scoring to identify people and accounts likely to become sales opportunities using Adobe Sensei-powered intelligence.

Built-in privacy and security tools, including Healthcare Shield, empowering healthcare companies to leverage sensitive personal data to deliver personal experiences, and encryption control, consent management, and attribute-based access controls.

Segment Match to manage and activate audience data across multiple channels and use Adobe's governance and consent tools to manage and enforce how audience data is collected and for what purpose.

"Businesses that invest in putting their first-party data into action are the ones that will deliver personalized experiences and beat the competition," said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe, in a statement. "With changing consumer expectations in the digital economy, the time to move away from third-party cookies is now, and brands need to adopt a first-party data strategy to stay relevant."

New services in Adobe Analytics bring new data sources, with new media types, like the metaverse and streaming audio and video. Additionally, Adobe is introducing a service to transfer or activate data from other analytics solutions while preserving compliance with regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Companies can now drive omnichannel analysis through Customer Journey Analytics for deeper insights on new consumer behaviors.

With Adobe Analytics in the metaverse, companies will be able to measure and analyze specific events, such as the volume of engagement with 3D objects and immersive experiences, and even collect interactions across multiple metaverses. This data can then be combined with insights across other channels, like the website or mobile app, to understand changing consumer preferences.

Adobe is also introducing capabilities for companies to understand how streaming fits into their overall customer journeys. Through Customer Journey Analytics, teams can tie digital media consumption to engagement on other channels, like social media, websites, and offline channels.

Adobe also introduced a service today to help companies switch to Adobe Analytics. With the bulk data insertion API now available, teams can move or activate historical data into Adobe Analytics. It covers any online or offline channel, including point-of-sale devices, CRM systems, and mobile applications. And with new intelligent data mapping, as data comes through, Adobe Analytics preserves the underlying structure, while also suggesting new ways to measure the customer journey. Companies can also retroactively apply dimensions to historical data, such as new attribution models.