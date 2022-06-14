Attentive Launches Concierge for SMS

Attentive, a conversational commerce platform provider, today launched Attentive Concierge to provide personalized conversations at scale using SMS.

"Concierge is a milestone in our mission to reinvent business-to-consumer communication and commerce for the mobile age, as we enable brands to move beyond a no-reply world," said Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Attentive, in a statement. "We're excited to introduce a product for brands to create exceptional one-to-one relationships at scale with our live agent team that will minimize friction in the shopping journey, drive revenue, and boost brand loyalty."