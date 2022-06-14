Attentive Launches Concierge for SMS
Attentive, a conversational commerce platform provider, today launched Attentive Concierge to provide personalized conversations at scale using SMS.
"Concierge is a milestone in our mission to reinvent business-to-consumer communication and commerce for the mobile age, as we enable brands to move beyond a no-reply world," said Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Attentive, in a statement. "We're excited to introduce a product for brands to create exceptional one-to-one relationships at scale with our live agent team that will minimize friction in the shopping journey, drive revenue, and boost brand loyalty."
With Attentive Concierge, companies can do the following:
- Personalize communications with first-name greetings and customized offers.
- Leverage customer data to power conversational messages throughout the purchase funnel.
- Provide real-time conversational support to minimize friction around checkout, customer service, and more.
- Reduce response time from two days to two minutes.
- Digitally recreate the voice, values, and tone that is naturally experienced in-store.
