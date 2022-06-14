Ad Insertion Platform Partners with Veset

Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) and Veset are partnering to help companies deliver ad-supported video content to multiple platforms. Thanks to the integrated solution, video providers can originate and monetize linear channels while presenting enhanced graphics and elevating viewer interactivity and personalization.

Veset's all-in-one play-out platforms allow for creation and scheduling of linear channels in the cloud. Channels can be distributed to multiple platforms, including traditional broadcast, over-the-top (OTT), and social media channels.

AIP's DAIConnect SSAI platform manages server-side-ad-insertions for live and on-demand content. It enables dynamic and personalized insertion of video advertising via HLS and Mpeg-DASH protocols.

With the integrated solution, video content owners can originate linear channels and dynamically insert targeted server-side ads.