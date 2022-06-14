Ad Insertion Platform Partners with Veset
Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) and Veset are partnering to help companies deliver ad-supported video content to multiple platforms. Thanks to the integrated solution, video providers can originate and monetize linear channels while presenting enhanced graphics and elevating viewer interactivity and personalization.
Veset's all-in-one play-out platforms allow for creation and scheduling of linear channels in the cloud. Channels can be distributed to multiple platforms, including traditional broadcast, over-the-top (OTT), and social media channels.
AIP's DAIConnect SSAI platform manages server-side-ad-insertions for live and on-demand content. It enables dynamic and personalized insertion of video advertising via HLS and Mpeg-DASH protocols.
With the integrated solution, video content owners can originate linear channels and dynamically insert targeted server-side ads.
"FAST channels represent a huge opportunity for video providers to quickly launch ad-supported content across multiple platforms. Launching fast is key to tapping into the consumer appetite for free content, yet at the same time it is important to launch professional-looking services while adhering to SCTE and other important guidelines. This is why the combination of best-of-breed, cloud-based play-out and cloud-based SSAI solutions makes creative and financial sense for everyone," Laurent Potesta, CEO of Ad Insertion Platform, said in a statement.
"We're making it easy for broadcasters and content owners to create a seamless, sophisticated workflow for originating and monetizing their linear and streaming channels. They can source these same services from separate companies who might specialize in only one or two phases of the workflow or they can make one call to us, experts in the end-to-end process," said Igor Krol, CEO of Veset, in a statement.