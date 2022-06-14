GumGum and Frameplay Partner on In-Game Advertising

GumGum, a digital advertising platform provider, has partnered with Frameplay, an intrinsic in-game advertising provider. The partnership expands GumGum's ad products into the Frameplay platform and allows advertisers to reach consumers within video games

"Not only does gaming offer advertisers a unique opportunity to reach exciting, diverse, and unexpected audiences online, it also offers brands a springboard into the Web 3.0 world," said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum, in a statement "There are 180 million people in the United States alone–almost half of the country's population—that identify as a digital gamer, so it's clear that in-game advertising is absolutely critical for brands to increase their share of voice and reach audiences at scale. With Frameplay, we're able to offer advertisers the chance to be early adopters of this emerging environment, helping them reach diverse gaming audiences across mobile, desktop, and consoles with non-intrusive ads that blend seamlessly into a user's gaming experience."

"Frameplay's collaboration with GumGum unlocks an opportunity for advertisers to reach new, highly-attentive audience segments in a seamless and measurable way," said Jonathon Troughton, CEO of Frameplay, in a statement. "At Frameplay, we're giving developers and advertisers the proven benefits of intrinsic in-game advertising to captivate audiences in scaled, cinematic video games without sacrificing creativity or user experiences. Our partnership fuels that mission. We're proud to provide these rich opportunities to GumGum's clients and enthusiastic for the future of this partnership to unfold."