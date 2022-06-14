Neustar Launches Marketing and Analytics Clean Room

Neustar today launched the Marketing and Analytics Clean Room, which combines Neustar's and TransUnion's advanced identity resolution, machine learning, and privacy-enhancing technology capabilities into a single platform for data collaboration, identity resolution, audience targeting, and measurement across first- second- and third-party sources.

This solution combines native identity data and ML-powered graph capabilities with integrations across the media and marketing world, including linear and connected TV providers and the walled-gardens. It can bring data together for joint analytics, media activation, and marketing measurement.

This cloud-based clean room environment enables clients to do the following:

Implement data governance, privacy, and compliance controls for data collaboration;

Model attribute-based, performance-based, and look-alike audiences;

Execute closed-loop measurement, including reach and frequency analytics;

Integrate first-party data from CRM systems, customer data platforms, and other customer data sources; and

Leverage second- and third-party data from partners, distributors, data providers, walled gardens, and media sources.

The Marketing and Analytics Clean Room also simplifies data loading, normalization, and identity resolution.