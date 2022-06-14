Neustar Launches Marketing and Analytics Clean Room
Neustar today launched the Marketing and Analytics Clean Room, which combines Neustar's and TransUnion's advanced identity resolution, machine learning, and privacy-enhancing technology capabilities into a single platform for data collaboration, identity resolution, audience targeting, and measurement across first- second- and third-party sources.
This solution combines native identity data and ML-powered graph capabilities with integrations across the media and marketing world, including linear and connected TV providers and the walled-gardens. It can bring data together for joint analytics, media activation, and marketing measurement.
This cloud-based clean room environment enables clients to do the following:
- Implement data governance, privacy, and compliance controls for data collaboration;
- Model attribute-based, performance-based, and look-alike audiences;
- Execute closed-loop measurement, including reach and frequency analytics;
- Integrate first-party data from CRM systems, customer data platforms, and other customer data sources; and
- Leverage second- and third-party data from partners, distributors, data providers, walled gardens, and media sources.
The Marketing and Analytics Clean Room also simplifies data loading, normalization, and identity resolution.
"Our Clean Room, unlike much of what you see in market today, powers a wide variety of advanced marketing, measurement, and data science use cases right off the shelf," said Steve Silvers, senior vice president and general manager of product at Neustar, in a statement. "Our teams have spent years building and refining the core privacy-enhancing technology, machine learning, and identity graph capabilities brands and publishers need to manage and activate consumer data securely across all of their ecosystem partners."