Peach Acquires Cape

Peach, a video advertising workflow and delivery provider, has acquired Cape, providers of a cloud-based creative and campaign automation platform for digital and social. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cape's software for the creative workflow includes creative versioning for display, social, video, and digital out of home; approval flows; user collaboration; data feed management; and publishing to social and ad platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Meta for Business, Google Ads, CM360 and DV360. Cape is launching new capabilities for multivariant testing, reporting, asset management, campaign planning, smart visual analysis, and more.