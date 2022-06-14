Peach Acquires Cape
Peach, a video advertising workflow and delivery provider, has acquired Cape, providers of a cloud-based creative and campaign automation platform for digital and social. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Cape's software for the creative workflow includes creative versioning for display, social, video, and digital out of home; approval flows; user collaboration; data feed management; and publishing to social and ad platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Meta for Business, Google Ads, CM360 and DV360. Cape is launching new capabilities for multivariant testing, reporting, asset management, campaign planning, smart visual analysis, and more.
"This is a major acquisition for Peach. It adds key capabilities across the creative workflow, helping us fulfil our mission to further simplify and automate how advertising works," said Doug Conely, chief product and technology officer of Peach, in a statement. "In the short term, our goals are to accelerate the continuing innovation trajectory of the product for users and to bring those product benefits to more clients via our existing international footprint. Longer term, we see opportunities for further automation between Peach products and our ecosystem partners to help brands, agencies, and media owners alike."
"Everyone working in digital advertising knows there are huge opportunities in creating campaigns more efficiently, optimizing ad-performance, and building campaigns that are truly cross-channel. Our mission is to make it as easy as possible to get campaigns live superfast, and in Peach we recognize kindred spirits," said Michiel Blonk, co-founder of Cape, in a statement. "With their 25 years of expertise and reputation for innovation, this acquisition will help us further supercharge our growth from our backyard in Benelux to the rest of the world and give us the freedom to build an even greater product."