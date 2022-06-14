Nametag Launches Customer Identification Solution
Nametag, an ID-based authentication company, today launched an identification solution for customer support teams. This latest innovation includes a no code portal for identity verificationy.
With Nametag, at the start of a customer support session, representatives generate and send an identity verification link through text, email, or chat. Customers are prompted to scan their government-issued ID, capture a selfie, and prove their identity in seconds. Backing all of this is Nametag's core underlying technology, Multi-Factor Identity, which applies advanced artificial intelligence to form a real-time assessment of data sources and create a multidimensional view of identity verification.
"It's difficult to verify a person's identity online and over the phone, but interrogating your customers isn't the answer," said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag, in a statement. "The customer service experience has a direct impact on your customer satisfaction, loyalty, and how likely they are to recommend your brand to others. Yet, security questions don't prove account ownership or create positive customer experiences. Nametag's breakthrough innovation is the most modern way for brands to identify their customers."