Nametag Launches Customer Identification Solution

Nametag, an ID-based authentication company, today launched an identification solution for customer support teams. This latest innovation includes a no code portal for identity verificationy.

With Nametag, at the start of a customer support session, representatives generate and send an identity verification link through text, email, or chat. Customers are prompted to scan their government-issued ID, capture a selfie, and prove their identity in seconds. Backing all of this is Nametag's core underlying technology, Multi-Factor Identity, which applies advanced artificial intelligence to form a real-time assessment of data sources and create a multidimensional view of identity verification.