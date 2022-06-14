Canto Unveils Media Delivery Cloud
Canto, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today released Media Delivery Cloud, which enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto DAM to their websites, e-commerce platforms, and other content distribution platforms.
"Global brands need to move at break-neck speed to win customers in the e-commerce-first era, and any disruption in the digital asset supply chain can impact customer experience and sales," said Canto CEO Jack McGannon in a statement. "Media Delivery Cloud helps marketers, creatives, and developers reduce friction across teams and deliver personalized marketing at scale."
By publishing assets directly to e-commerce and web, Media Delivery Cloud enables companies to do the following:
- Automate publication of digital assets directly from their Canto libraries to websites or e-commerce platforms;
- View locally hosted content from servers close to users;
- Remove duplication and cut down on storage costs by displaying a single asset in different formats; and
- Auto-resize and crop imagery in the formats needed.
