  • June 14, 2022

Canto Unveils Media Delivery Cloud

Canto, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today released Media Delivery Cloud, which enables customers to directly connect images from their Canto DAM to their websites, e-commerce platforms, and other content distribution platforms.

"Global brands need to move at break-neck speed to win customers in the e-commerce-first era, and any disruption in the digital asset supply chain can impact customer experience and sales," said Canto CEO Jack McGannon in a statement. "Media Delivery Cloud helps marketers, creatives, and developers reduce friction across teams and deliver personalized marketing at scale."

By publishing assets directly to e-commerce and web, Media Delivery Cloud enables companies to do the following:

  • Automate publication of digital assets directly from their Canto libraries to websites or e-commerce platforms;
  • View locally hosted content from servers close to users;
  • Remove duplication and cut down on storage costs by displaying a single asset in different formats; and
  • Auto-resize and crop imagery in the formats needed.

