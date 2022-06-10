ResponsiveAds Launches Creative Marketplace
ResponsiveAds, providers of a design and creative management platform for publishing and advertising, launched today its Creative Marketplace with several key technology and service partners.
The Creative Marketplace offers companies, agencies, and publishers a place to source rich-media, off-the-shelf templates to create responsive display ads.
ResponsiveAds is starting off by offering several hundred pre-built solutions with the following partners:
- Audio Display Ads with Adsonica
- Advanced Video Display Ad with AffinityX.
- Augmented Reality Display Ads with ARLENE.
- Contextual Display Ads with Hindsight Media.
- Branded Content Display Ads withNBC News Brand Studio Team.
- Shoppable Add-to-Cart Display Adswith NBCUniversal Checkout.
- Playable Ads with Playin.