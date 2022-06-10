-->
  • June 10, 2022

ResponsiveAds Launches Creative Marketplace

ResponsiveAds, providers of a design and creative management platform for publishing and advertising, launched today its Creative Marketplace with several key technology and service partners.

The Creative Marketplace offers companies, agencies, and publishers a place to source rich-media, off-the-shelf templates to create responsive display ads.

ResponsiveAds is starting off by offering several hundred pre-built solutions with the following partners:

  • Audio Display Ads with Adsonica
  • Advanced Video Display Ad with AffinityX.
  • Augmented Reality Display Ads with ARLENE.
  • Contextual Display Ads with Hindsight Media.
  • Branded Content Display Ads withNBC News Brand Studio Team.
  • Shoppable Add-to-Cart Display Adswith NBCUniversal Checkout.
  • Playable Ads with Playin.

