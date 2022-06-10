Siteimprove Launches Prepublish

Siteimprove has launched Siteimprove Prepublish to give digital marketers the data and analytics needed to ensure all website content is error-free, fully optimized for SEO and accessibility, and aligned with company standards.

It brings these insights together on a single platform as a CMS plugin or an API.

"Expectations for high-quality content are at an all-time high. Prepublish guides the daily work of content creators and publishers with the data-driven insights needed to address the most pressing issues with existing content and optimizing for inclusivity, quality, and search rankings of new content," said Scott Nash, chief product officer of Siteimprove, in a statement. "Our plugin for leading [digital experience platforms] becomes a seamless part of a publisher's workflow, enabling audience-centric content from the get-go in a fraction of the time. Audiences get to interact with flawless content the first time around, reinforcing their brand loyalty through a positive user experience. As a marketer who focuses on high-quality content, using Prepublish is a must, as you never get a second chance to make a first impression."

The Siteimprove Platform offers the following three core solutions:

Marketing Performance. Intelligent insights are served daily across organic and paid search (SEO and ad insights, simplified Quality Score analysis, structured budget optimization, website speed) to ensure visibility and growth. Workflows are integrated with CMS/DXPs like Optimizely, Adobe Experience Manager, Drupal, Tridion, Sitecore, and Sitefinity.

Digital Inclusivity. Siteimprove Prepublish provides instant insights into accessibility issues and actionable recommendations in a single view.

Content Experience. On-page SEO diagnostics pinpoint where companies can fine-tune their content with best-practice recommendations. Customizable company policies give instant visibility into violations of guidelines.