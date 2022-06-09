DQ Global Adds to DQ Global for Dynamics
DQ Global, a provider of CRM data quality solutions specializing in Microsoft Dynamics products, has launched a suite of free tools to improve the quality and speed of customer data entry.
The tools are an expansion of the DQ for Dynamics data management product. It contains the following:
- DQ Phone Authentication, to check that phone numbers in the CRM system are valid and correctly formatted;
- DQ Address Search, for predicting and autocompleting addresses across more than 250 countries; and
- DQ Email Authentication, which verifies emails entered into the CRM in real time and when they were last authenticated.