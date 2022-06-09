Basis Technologies Launches Data Canvas

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software, today released Data Canvas, with data visualization capabilities that streamline campaign reporting.

Data Canvas is designed to improve communication between agencies and their clients through live, customizable dashboards. It automatically gathers data on ad tactics managed in the Basis platform, whether programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social.

By displaying planning and delivery data in live, customizable dashboards, Data Canvas enables agencies to do the following:

Automate how campaign data is presented to clients;

Reduce time spent manually creating and editing reports;

Focus more resources on analysis, insights, and campaign strategy; and

Determine impactful optimizations.