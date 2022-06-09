Basis Technologies Launches Data Canvas
Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software, today released Data Canvas, with data visualization capabilities that streamline campaign reporting.
Data Canvas is designed to improve communication between agencies and their clients through live, customizable dashboards. It automatically gathers data on ad tactics managed in the Basis platform, whether programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social.
By displaying planning and delivery data in live, customizable dashboards, Data Canvas enables agencies to do the following:
- Automate how campaign data is presented to clients;
- Reduce time spent manually creating and editing reports;
- Focus more resources on analysis, insights, and campaign strategy; and
- Determine impactful optimizations.
"Data Canvas can deliver deep insights that are part of the hallmark of Basis Technologies' vision to create the most comprehensive automation and business management platform for digital media," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "I believe the Basis platform showcases how agencies can improve their business relationships as well as the health of our industry overall by weaving together disparate teams, processes, and platforms."
"Basis Technologies understands the essentials of agencies and digital media. Data Canvas helps our team synthesize and share vital information in easy-to-understand formats," said Audra Foley, vice president of media at TAG, in a statement. "When we are able to provide clients with real-time campaign insights visually, it sparks creative collaboration, enabling us to channel more energy into actions and optimizations that drive performance for our media and our clients business."