Outreach Moves to AWS Marketplace

Outreach has made its sales execution platform available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog of third-party software, data, and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"At Outreach, we believe that simplicity is the secret to sales excellence, and our product team is obsessed with finding ways to further improve the efficiencies of sales teams," said Vlad Melnik, vice president of global business development and partnerships at Outreach, in a statement. "Making Outreach available in AWS Marketplace means less friction and easier implementation for our customers, allowing them to move and scale faster and more efficiently than ever through one of the world's leading cloud providers."

"We always look for new ways to extend the capabilities of our customers," said Carol Potts, Americas head of independent software vendor sales at AWS, in a statement. "With the addition of Outreach in AWS Marketplace, we'll be able to bring even more value to our enterprise customers by helping them close the sales execution gap."