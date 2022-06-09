ProTexting Introduces Shopify Abandoned Cart SMS Reminders

ProTexting has expanded its messaging services with SMS reminder alerts for abandoned shopping carts on Shopify. This is an alert sent via text message to customers who have unpurchased items in their shopping carts.

"Abandoned shopping carts are a common issue for e-commerce businesses. Many new sellers don't realize how widespread it is. According to one study, close to 70 percent of online shopping carts are abandoned. People are busy and distracted, put items in a cart, then forget about them. But many customers will return to complete the purchase if they're given a timely reminder. Sending reminders via SMS message is the most efficient way to alert the customer," said ProTexting Chief Technology Officer Petar Kassov in a statement. "Another statistic worth noting is that shopping cart abandonment varies according to the device, with the highest rates associated with mobile devices at over 80%. When your customers are shopping by phone, sending them text message reminders is a great way to lower abandonment."

This new Shopify text message feature includes the following:

Support for SMS messages up to 480 characters;

15 minutes minimum time required before a message is sent;

Alerts automatically sent to incomplete shopping carts (i.e. customer never finished the purchase).

Only one alert per shopping cart, due to compliance.

If the customer clears the cart and starts over, another alert is triggered if the cart is abandoned once again.

Detailed statistics, such as total SMS messages sent, completed orders, success rate, and total revenue.

Support for data tags, such as store name, shopping cart URL, etc.