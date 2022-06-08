Typeform Introduces App for Linktree Marketplace

Typeform, a conversational interaction platform provider, has launched an app in the Linktree Marketplace. The Typeform Link App will allow users to embed typeforms directly within their Linktree.

Companies will be able to engage their social media audiences with Typeform's no-code conversational solutions without redirecting their audiences away from their Linktree ecosystem. When collecting responses in the Typeform Link App, companies can connect their typeforms to Square, Slack, HubSpot, and more to help them gather feedback, build brand affinity, and drive personal connections at scale.

Linktree enables businesses to curate an online ecosystem, engage with their audiences, and monetize their passions. Linktree is among the top 300 most popular website destinations globally, with 1.2 billion unique visitors a month.

"The proliferation of social media has led to the need for creators and brands to interact with their customers in a highly personal, more human way," said Nick Rizzuto, head of product partnerships and innovation at Linktree, in a statement. "With the Typeform Link App, anyone creating those interactions can embed intuitive, conversational experiences directly in their Linktree, helping to build lasting relationships with their audiences."

With embedded solutions from Typeform, Linktree users can create conversational interactions that let their audiences book appointments, register for newsletters, get personalized product recommendations, and more. Once a Typeform is added to a Linktree account, the respondent will only have to click on the link and the form will appear, embedded in the same page, without bringing users to a new window.

Whether using Linktree to gather new customers and clients through Instagram or another social platform, users can launch on-brand interactive forms and connect them to existing workflows.