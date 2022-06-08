Folloze Launches Buyer Experience Platform 3.0

Folloze, providers of a buyer experience platform for B2B marketers, today released Folloze Buyer Experience Platform 3.0, including a new experience engine and several other features that unlock design tools and data insights in ano-code environment to engage buyers throughout their journeys.

"From the inception of the company, our mission has been to change the game in the way that B2B buyers are empowered through their journeys in a digital-first world," said David Brutman, chief product officer and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "This new release is putting the power in the hands of all marketers to create engaging, buyer-centric experiences, and it's powered by unique behavioral data insights to deliver a complete journey."

New capabilities of the upgraded platform include the following:

Experience Designer: a design tool to build comprehensive digital destinations across a variety of any interaction types, throughout the buying lifecycle;

A gallery and templates that can be used with the Experience Designer to accelerate campaign creation leveraging best practices;

New branding tools;

Content presentation and intelligence to create, optimize, and present consumer-driven, content-based experiences;

AI-powered personalization and recommendations;

Behavioral intelligence data using buyer engagement and content-consumption analysis tools;

An extensibility framework and software development kit.