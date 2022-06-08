LinkedIn Adds to Sales Navigator, B2B Marketing

In the latest quarterly product release of its Sales Navigator solution, LinkedIn added data validation, a Gong integration, a new search experience, and a reimagined Leads Page.

The new data validation feature allows users update their CRM systems with the real-time information LinkedIn Sales Navigator provides. It will flag profiles in Sales Navigator when the information on LinkedIn doesn’t match the information in the CRM system, and then, instead of having to toggle into the CRM to update the contact, userscan do so right within Sales Navigator.

With the newest integration with Gong, Sales Navigator brings qualitative and quantitative datasets closer together. Users can access LinkedIn Embedded Profiles directly within Gong's deal page. They can review and validate the qualitative health of interactions in Gong and the quantitative strength of pipelines in Sales Navigator in real time.

LinkedIn also focused on making its Search functionality stronger to help users cut through the 830 million professionals on LinkedIn and find the people most likely to accept their InMail. Other innovations include a refreshed Search process, including a larger collapsible and intuitively grouped view of filters; new filters, such as "Previously viewed" and "TeamLink connections of" to help surface warm leads and account; and a live-updating interface, with results that change as users add and remove filters.

The revised Sales Navigator Lead Page experience lets users put the most important information front and center to help qualify lead and prepare for meetings, with callouts to current job title, job description, pronouns, and name pronunciations; an expanded "Conversation Starter" section that gives more content to connect with new contacts, including recent LinkedIn activity and shared education, experience, groups, and more; a"Get Introduced" section to help find the best path to connect with leads within an account; organized by seniority; a pre-populated introduction InMail; and account insights that provide visibility into employee growth and similar leads to the one being viewed to help with multithreading into one account.

LinkedIn today also announced new global services and products for B2B customers. They include the following: