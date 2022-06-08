NielsenIQ Acquires CGA
NielsenIQ, a global information services company, has acquired CGA, a provider of on-premises insights, enabling Nielsen to deliver a complete view of on- and off-premise measurement for the alcohol industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CGA data and assets will be fully integrated into NielsenIQ's Connect platform.
"Having visibility into on-premises sales is incredibly important for our BevAl clients, given the sheer volume of sales passing through the channel. The shutdown of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs during COVID showed the volume transferability across on- and off-premise channels," said Kim Cox, senior vice president of client success at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "Integrating the CGA data into our Connect platform is crucial to understand the interplay between on- and off-premises, analyze our clients' business across channels, and provide the most complete view of business performance available."
"On-premises delivers significantly in terms of dollar sales, with the consumer paying a premium for consumption in a social setting or venue," said Phil Tate, CEO of CGA, in a statement. "If you're viewing on- and off-premises data in silos, there are blind spots to the total market, customer insights, and total business performance."
