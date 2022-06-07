Seismic Spring Release 2022 Adds Learning and Coaching Capabilities

Seismic, a sales enablement technology provider, today launched its Spring 2022 Release headlined by new features that enable teams to grow and scale, including training overview dashboards and automated coaching powered by machine learning.

The announcement follows the launch of the Seismic Enablement Cloud, a unified platform that brings together Seismic's products, capabilities, and integrations to empower customer-facing teams.

Seismic's Spring 2022 Release enables teams to improve speed-to-competency for new reps, hone skills systematically, and scale consistent coaching.

"Go-to-market leaders know all too well how inefficient onboarding, ineffective training, and high attrition can lead to missing their numbers. Fortunately, a strong enablement program can help solve these problems by equipping teams with the right skills, tools, and content to ramp quickly, receive consistent coaching, and effectively engage customers," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "Our Spring 2022 Release focuses on enabling customer-facing teams to learn, grow, and win in today's hybrid, omnichannel selling environment."

New features and capabilities in the spring 2022 release include the following: