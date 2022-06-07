Wix Partners with HotelRunner on Wix Hotels Solution

Wix.com, providers of a platform to help businesses grow their online presence, has partnered with HotelRunner, provider of a complete platform to support accommodation businesses, to redevelop Wix Hotels.

Wix's online platform combined with HotelRunner's travel technology helps hospitality companies create websites and manage their properties, guests, bookings, and sales channels from one platform.

With Wix Hotels by HotelRunner, users can do the following:

Connect to leading online sales channels and travel agencies, such as Booking.com, Expedia, Hotelbeds, and Airbnb;

Receive direct reservations and secure payments from their websites;

Manage rates and availability;

Receive real-time inventory updates on all sales channels;

Manage front desk operations including check-ins and check-outs; and

Manage policies and taxes, offer extras, promotions, deals, and coupons, engage with guests, and promote their properties on sales channels via the channel manager.

"We are constantly improving our offering to provide business owners with a complete solution for any type of business, and we're thrilled to relaunch our hotel solution for the hospitality and tourism industry," said Ronny Elkayam, senior vice president of mobile, app market, and strategic products at Wix, in a statement. "As travel has begun to increase in the post-pandemic era, we're seeing a rise in the demand for digitalization in the hotel and hospitality industry, and we're proud that we have developed a strong solution for these businesses to grow the addressable market. Wix has invested resources into building out the proper infrastructure to support privately owned businesses and large franchises, both for restaurants and hotels, and this new partnership with HotelRunner is another step in creating the go-to solution for businesses to efficiently manage their operations and grow." "Our unique partnership with Wix will be the driving force that will take the hospitality and tourism industries to the next level by accelerating the digital transformation. Thousands of accommodation properties from all over the world will benefit from an affordable and comprehensive set of products, thanks to the new Wix Hotels by HotelRunner," said Arden Agopyan, co-founder and managing partner of HotelRunner, in a statement.

Wix Hotels by HotelRunner is in beta with a gradual rollout in English first and then to other languages. Existing users of the Wix Hotels solution will move to the new solution after the beta.