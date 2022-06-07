Algolia Adds AI Models in Recommend Spring Release 2022

Algolia today unveiled additional artificial intelligence models and capabilities in its Recommend Spring Release 2022. Algolia Recommend and Algolia Search, which power more than 30 billion search requests a week, enable online businesses to enrich their end users' discovery journeys by connecting them with the most relevant, actionable recommendations instantly.

With this new release, Algolia Recommend introduces advanced AI models powered by behavioral insights, while being privacy-aware. When coupled with Algolia's indexing capabilities, businesses can put their most relevant and up-to-date content into motion for end users.

From a single dashboard, companies can choose the model that is right for them, deploy it, and then track the results. The Algolia Recommend Spring Release 2022 includes the following new capabilities:

Popular Trends, which detects emerging trends based on users' behavioral data as they interact with brands, products, content, and topics of interest;

Business Rules, a low-code/no-code functionality for controlling AI and activating unique business strategies to generate recommendations;

Hybrid Recommend Engine, a combination of collaborative filtering algorithms and content-based filtering algorithms to increase the relevancy and accuracy of recommendations, which can be presented immediately to users once the content-based data is indexed;

Related Products, a recommendation model that analyzes items with which shoppers interact (e.g. clicks, adds to a cart, and/or purchases) during sessions and suggests similar products; and

Frequently Bought Together, a recommendation model for upselling complementary items on the product page or shopping cart page based on what other shoppers have purchased with that same item during a single shopping session.