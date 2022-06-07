Algolia Adds AI Models in Recommend Spring Release 2022
Algolia today unveiled additional artificial intelligence models and capabilities in its Recommend Spring Release 2022. Algolia Recommend and Algolia Search, which power more than 30 billion search requests a week, enable online businesses to enrich their end users' discovery journeys by connecting them with the most relevant, actionable recommendations instantly.
With this new release, Algolia Recommend introduces advanced AI models powered by behavioral insights, while being privacy-aware. When coupled with Algolia's indexing capabilities, businesses can put their most relevant and up-to-date content into motion for end users.
From a single dashboard, companies can choose the model that is right for them, deploy it, and then track the results. The Algolia Recommend Spring Release 2022 includes the following new capabilities:
- Popular Trends, which detects emerging trends based on users' behavioral data as they interact with brands, products, content, and topics of interest;
- Business Rules, a low-code/no-code functionality for controlling AI and activating unique business strategies to generate recommendations;
- Hybrid Recommend Engine, a combination of collaborative filtering algorithms and content-based filtering algorithms to increase the relevancy and accuracy of recommendations, which can be presented immediately to users once the content-based data is indexed;
- Related Products, a recommendation model that analyzes items with which shoppers interact (e.g. clicks, adds to a cart, and/or purchases) during sessions and suggests similar products; and
- Frequently Bought Together, a recommendation model for upselling complementary items on the product page or shopping cart page based on what other shoppers have purchased with that same item during a single shopping session.
"As shoppers, we have an expectation that there will be recommendations on category pages, PDPs (product detail pages), and checkout pages. It speeds up our discovery of the most relevant products, and for the brands themselves, it increases average order value, conversion rates, and repeat visitors," said Bernadette Nixon, CEO of, Algolia, in a statement. "We're focused on having the best-quality recommendations and making it easy for our customers to implement across their web properties. Algolia Recommend Spring Release 2022 helps organizations anticipate their users' wants and needs and recommends the right content to reach them within milliseconds."
Several early users gained clear benefits. "With Algolia Recommend, we are able to further promote a wide variety of our content, curriculum, and learning activities within Fender Play, the complete learning app for guitar, bass, and ukulele, all of which are supporting the next generation of players on their musical journey," said Claire Armstrong, director of digital products a Fender Musical Instruments, in a statement.
"IDC expects the intelligent knowledge discovery software market to grow to $11.3 billion in revenue in 2025 with a [compound annual growth rate] of 26.4 percent over the next four years," said Hayley Sutherland, senior research analyst for conversational AI and intelligent knowledge discovery at IDC, in a statement. "In this space, Algolia's Search and Discovery Platform, and particularly its Algolia Recommend Spring Release 2022, has the potential to play a significant role in unlocking previously hidden data and making content available for organizational decision making."