QCSS Acquires Samurai Business Group

QCSS has acquired Samurai Business Group, expanding it business development generating services via telephone, online, and direct mail and deliver the sales, sales management mastery skills training, and coaching online and in-person.

"We are thrilled to offer Samurai's expanded, highest-quality services to our already best-in-class, customer-focused offerings. In addition, we know that QCSS' and Samurai's customers will benefit from the combined enterprise since both organizations have long-standing customer-centric philosophies of operation. Together, we look forward to bringing our synergies to market and expanding our reach nationwide," said Cathy Karabetsos, president and founder of QCSS, in a statement.

"I am pleased that in QCSS we found an organization wishing to carry on the Samurai tradition of honor, service, and commitment always to exceed customers' expectations. In addition, we want to express our appreciation to the many great clients Samurai has had the pleasure of working with over the past two decades," said Robert Lambert, founding partner of Samurai Business Group, in a statement.