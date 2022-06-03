Forsta Launches Human Experience (HX) Partner Program
Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, has launched the Human Experience (HX) Partner Program for Market Research Agencies, enabling them to offer their clients fully white-label, integrated voice of the customer (VoC) programs hosted on Forsta's technology platform.
The HX Partner Program enables market research agencies to offer their corporate clients the ability to collect data through various channels (including digital, native mobile, SMS and website), report on data in agency and customized views, and identify trends that drive action and business outcomes. It also includes access to a dedicated partner manager, CX consultants, solution architects, a CX implementation team, sales enablement, training, certifications and additional options.
"Market research is evolving, as new technologies and consumer behaviors emerge that provide innovative ways to engage with customers to gain valuable insights, and market research agencies need to quickly expand their offerings to stay ahead of this change," said Tobi Andersson, managing director of market research at Forsta, in a statement. "Forsta's HX Partner Program provides market research agencies with a plug-and-play solution that instantly expands their service offering and business opportunities without having to build the technology themselves or involve Forsta in any branding, contracting, billing, or negotiation processes. We're offering a truly white labeled solution, providing our MRA partners with all the necessary tools to run a successful CX program on their own."
"Forsta has a successful track record of partnering with our enterprise CX and EX customers to white-label our technology, and we're excited to now extend this partnership opportunity to market research agencies," said Giles Whiting, managing director of voice of the customer/employee at Forsta, in a statement. "It's a great way to empower our customers to serve their clients in more holistic manner without introducing any new brands or service agreements. Forsta doesn't need to be in the spotlight; when our partners win, we win."