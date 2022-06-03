Forsta Launches Human Experience (HX) Partner Program

Forsta, a provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, has launched the Human Experience (HX) Partner Program for Market Research Agencies, enabling them to offer their clients fully white-label, integrated voice of the customer (VoC) programs hosted on Forsta's technology platform.

The HX Partner Program enables market research agencies to offer their corporate clients the ability to collect data through various channels (including digital, native mobile, SMS and website), report on data in agency and customized views, and identify trends that drive action and business outcomes. It also includes access to a dedicated partner manager, CX consultants, solution architects, a CX implementation team, sales enablement, training, certifications and additional options.