-->
  • June 2, 2022

Forethought Adds Workflow Builder to Solve

Forethought today launched Workflow Builder as an extension of its Solve product.

Workflow Builder offers customizable handoff of tickets, workflow contexts, and intent routing. Customizable Handoff allows users to customize ticket tags, specify to which departments tickets get routed, and more. Workflow Contexts enable companies to personalize chats by automatically injecting contextual information. Intent Routing connects multiple intents to the same conversation.

"We created Workflow Builder to empower companies to elevate customer experiences to be more personalized and delightful," said Sophia Xing, lead product manager at Forethought, in a statement. "Through our self-serve platform and AI capabilities, companies can effectively comprehend inquiries at scale and provide resolutions at the most relevant touchpoints, keeping customers content and engaged."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Forethought Integrates Solve with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations

15 Mar 2022

Forethought's Solve Conversations AI agent is now integrated with Zendesk's Sunshine Conversations to power omnichannel customer experiences.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research