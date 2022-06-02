Forethought Adds Workflow Builder to Solve

Forethought today launched Workflow Builder as an extension of its Solve product.

Workflow Builder offers customizable handoff of tickets, workflow contexts, and intent routing. Customizable Handoff allows users to customize ticket tags, specify to which departments tickets get routed, and more. Workflow Contexts enable companies to personalize chats by automatically injecting contextual information. Intent Routing connects multiple intents to the same conversation.