Forethought Adds Workflow Builder to Solve
Forethought today launched Workflow Builder as an extension of its Solve product.
Workflow Builder offers customizable handoff of tickets, workflow contexts, and intent routing. Customizable Handoff allows users to customize ticket tags, specify to which departments tickets get routed, and more. Workflow Contexts enable companies to personalize chats by automatically injecting contextual information. Intent Routing connects multiple intents to the same conversation.
"We created Workflow Builder to empower companies to elevate customer experiences to be more personalized and delightful," said Sophia Xing, lead product manager at Forethought, in a statement. "Through our self-serve platform and AI capabilities, companies can effectively comprehend inquiries at scale and provide resolutions at the most relevant touchpoints, keeping customers content and engaged."
