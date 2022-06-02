OneSignal Launches Journeys for Personalized Cross-Channel Customer Experiences
OneSignal, providers of an omnichannel customer messaging platform, today launched Journeys, a visual workflow builder to orchestrate company messaging and activate user data.
"Customers have come to expect a personal and consistent user experience from brands across multiple channels," said George Deglin, CEO of OneSignal, in a statement. "With Journeys, brands can connect their messaging across channels to map personalized user journeys that reflect and adapt to the specific ways their customers engage with their messaging. As one of our top product requests, we've worked with our customers to build a complete product suite that solves their needs to engage and retain users."
With OneSignal Journeys, companies can do the following:
- Create personalized messages and workflows that are directly relevant to users based on how they've interacted with products in the past.
- Guide users across every touchpoint.
- Create customer journeys directly in the dashboard.
- Engage with audiences and deliver automated, personalized, and relevant experiences across messaging channels.
"It can be tough figuring out how to send engaging content to users at scale, but with OneSignal Journeys we are able to do that quickly and effectively," Phillip Glapa, digital marketing manager at EatStreet, an online food ordering service, said in a statement. "We've been able to create more personalized and relevant journeys with an omnichannel approach that guides users at every stage in their customer lifecycle, and we are starting to see the benefits with higher engagement and conversions across the board. It's a powerful asset that we will continue to use heavily."
