Vibe.co Launches Connected TV Ad Platform

Connected TV ad platform provider Vibe.co today launched a self-serve CTV ad platform for uploading and launching campaigns.

"TV is one of the most effective and scalable advertising channels but has been exclusively used by the Fortune 500 so far due to complexity and budget requirements. CTV and OTT is a game changer, and Vibe will be the enabler for the new generation of companies, entrepreneurs, and innovators to finally leverage the power of TV," said Vibe.co-CEO and co-founder Arthur Querou in a statement. "The process should be simple enough for anyone to access it, and the reporting should be clear and reliable enough that large enterprises get the granular data they need while SMBs can confidently invest their smaller budgets in a new media channel."