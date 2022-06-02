Mindtickle Partners with Baker Communications

Mindtickle, a sales readiness technology provider, is partnering with Baker Communications, a sales transformation company, on a solution to assess, baseline, and build the selling skills of every customer-facing employee.

The solution provides sales and enablement leaders with a single integrated approach to benchmarking and enabling more than 20 core selling and sales management skills across teams at scale. It uses the Sales Excellence Series training program to develop and maintain seller and sales manager competencies and skills with tailored content and exercises on the Mindtickle Sales Readiness Platform and leverages Baker's sales diagnostic tools to assess seller competencies and knowledge gaps across new hires or current team members for personalized training.

"High seller turnover rates and low quota attainment happen because new hires are matched with the wrong roles and then receive generic training and coaching," said Joe DiDonato, chief of staff at Baker, in a statement. "Our partnership with Mindtickle gives our customers the ability to deliver baseline competencies rapidly while offering individualized training and coaching for every member of the sales team, anyplace and anytime. We're excited to align with Mindtickle, a leader in sales readiness, to build a robust joint offering for companies that want to create a culture of growth."

"A one-size-fits-all approach to sales training fails to cater to the unique needs of individual sellers while putting huge pressure on enablement and readiness professionals to develop, deliver, and monitor content focused on critical selling skills and capability. As a result, sellers become disengaged and individual skills gaps are neither identified, baselined, nor addressed," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy officer of Mindtickle, in a statement. "Our partnership with [Baker] changes this with a unique solution that connects every CRO, seller, and manager with a map to measurable sales capability and productivity. This fuels peak sales performance, increases job satisfaction, and reduces attrition."

"I've had the pleasure of working with both BCI and Mindtickle for many years," said Uttam Reddy, vice president of global sales enablement and commercial operations at Rackspace Technology, in a statement. "Having them come together to give us the tools we need to deliver on the promise of continuous, personalized training and coaching will be a major step forward, not only for us but for the entire industry. We knew that the technology and the right content have been available for quite some time now, so seeing this elite partnership come together to deliver on that long-awaited promise is a major step toward helping all of us achieve our goal of continuous global sales readiness."