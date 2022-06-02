Glassbox Adds Voice-of-Customer (VoC) and User Timelines to Its DXI Solution

Glassbox, a provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has updated its Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI) platform with Voice-of-Customer (VoC) and User Timelines.

Glassbox has combined its digital experience analytics and VoC to create one central platform to help companies understand and resolve issues surfaced through customer feedback, quantify its impact on traffic, proactively build a digital experience, and better engage customers to provide feedback where it's most needed.

"Our comprehensive approach to digital experience with VoC integration will deliver next-level insights to help companies align their business goals with consumers' needs. At the same time, we value our industry partnerships and will continue to work to provide enterprise-level VoC integrations and support for customers with third-party platforms," said Glassbox CEO Yaron Morgenstern in a statement.

Glassbox's User Timelines presents individual users' all-time interactions with applications and provides high-level summary statistics as well as per-session data to help users understand why a negative review was written or a shopping cart was abandoned. Additional use cases include compliance, sales insights, personalized customer support and better product design.