Open Influence Named a TikTok Marketing Partner

Open Influence, a creator marketing company, has been named a TikTok Marketing Partner.

With the TikTok Creator Marketplace API integrated into Open Influence's workflow platform, the company can shape data-backed frameworks to help advertisers make informed decisions about their marketing dollars, while discovering the most influential TikTok creators. In addition, Open Influence clients now gain access to first-party TikTok data, including audience demographics, growth trends, and campaign performance metrics, in real time.

This integration and access to first-party TikTok data will also elevate Open Influence's self-serve Go Prism social media marketing solution, delivering brand safety, influencer discovery, performance benchmarking, and competitive insights.

"Over the past two years, TikTok has become a culture driver on a global scale," said Eric Dahan, CEO at Open Influence, in a statement. "Its unique hyper-engaged community has played an increasingly larger role in influencing users' behavior on and off the screen. Brands who are looking to connect with audiences purposefully have found on this platform a direct way to tap into subcultures and trends that make a big impact."

"Creators are the lifeblood of our platform, and we're constantly thinking of new ways to make it easy for them to connect and collaborate with brands," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be integrating with an elite group of trusted partners to help brands discover and work with diverse creators who can share their message in an authentic way."

"TikTok has become a home for 1 billion people around the world to authentically connect, and it is changing how our clients think about marketing," said Arielle Carter, senior director of social content and engagement strategy at Razorfish, in a statement. "Now that Open Influence is an official TikTok Partner, we will be able to engage with more Gen Z and millennial consumers and create even more collaborative and effective creator programs. Working with Open Influence as one of our influencer partners has been great over the years, and this is going to make the work we do together even stronger."