Pipedrive Expands Product Suite with Campaigns

Pipedrive, providers of a sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue platform for small businesses, today introduced Campaigns by Pipedrive to help companies with campaign management and bring their sales and marketing teams onto one revenue management platform.

Campaigns by Pipedrive provides a centralized place to manage email marketing campaigns from creation and distribution through post-campaign analytics.

"There is a clear gap and need in the market today for an integration of the sales and marketing businesses. Organizations' bottom lines are more important than ever before, especially as we emerge from the pandemic, and companies are always looking for ways to optimize their business and reduce costs," said Shaun Shirazian, chief product officer of Pipedrive, in a statement. "By bringing sales and marketing teams seamlessly onto one revenue management platform, we are giving our customers the tools they need to align their business targets to drive revenue for the whole business. It's exactly what our customers have been asking for, and we are excited to introduce it to the market today."

Key features of Campaigns by Pipedrive include the following: