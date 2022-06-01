Celigo's Amazon MWS Integration Is Now Available on SAP Store

Celigo, an integration platform as a service (iPaaS) company for the mid-market, has made its Amazon MWS Integration for SAP Business ByDesign available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Celigo's solution enables users to set up and manage order-to-cash automations between the SAP Business ByDesign solution and Amazon MWS.

The availability of Celigo's Amazon MWS integration on SAP Store will enable users to automate common and custom ecommerce business processes with extensibility, customization, scalability, monitoring, and error management. Users can also sync orders, order cancellations, fulfillments, and inventory levels. Data integration flows can be customized and expanded with Celigo's iPaaS. No transaction limits or fees allow users to synchronize data across all sales channels (including social and phone orders) between Amazon MWS and SAP Business ByDesign.

"Automated e-commerce has quickly become the standard that shoppers have come to expect, and Amazon has set that standard. Customers expect accurate orders, flawless customer service, the lowest prices possible, and fast delivery," said Randal Davis, director of channel sales at Celigo, in a statement. "High Amazon ratings are invaluable, and we help our customers maintain them. We continue to expand our ecommerce integrations to help businesses that use SAP technology and the partners who serve them to optimize their ecommerce business processes and provide an advantage in a competitive market."

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program.