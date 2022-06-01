PossibleNOW Launches Catalyst Service
PossibleNOW, a provider of zero-party data, consent, preference management, and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, today launched Catalyst to help marketers develop a comprehensive zero-party data business case and execution strategy.
Catalyst provides guidance on business plans for implementing zero-party data strategies, such as customer preferences, consent, and insights data, without violating privacy, as well as high-level gap assessments, ROI components with supporting dollar contributions, and additional information to help start managing preference, consent, and insight data.
"PossibleNOW is proud to launch Catalyst to help our clients shift from third-party data to zero-party data and give customers the freedom to share, update, and delete their personal preferences without violating their privacy," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW, in a statement. "Our strategic consulting team will guide clients through a proven methodology to ensure their organization has a clear path forward to enable a personalized, relevant, and compliant marketing approach to preference, consent, and insights management."