Factoreal's New Features Let Companies Customize Email and WhatsApp Outreach

Factoreal has added Dynamic Content Blocks and a WhatsApp integration to its omnichannel marketing platform.

The Dynamic Content Blocks feature helps businesses hyper-personalize their email campaigns according to customer segmentation. It allows businesses to incorporate targeted content into a single, universal campaign. Campaign owners can go into the drag-and-drop editor, click on their desired content block, and set display conditions based on demographics such as age, location, gender, and interest, or customer behaviors like products purchased, order status, and last order date.

Factoreal's WhatsApp for Commerce feature enables businesses to better connect with the more than 2 billion users on WhatsApp to share product catalogs and drive sales, support, and marketing conversations on WhatsApp. Businesses can automatically share single or multi-product replies containing up to 30 items from their integrated Facebook business inventory. Customers can then browse and add items to their carts without leaving the chat.