Sprinklr Is Now Available in the Google Cloud Marketplace

Sprinklr is also making its self-serve product, Modern Care Lite, available for customers choosing Sprinklr hosted on GCP. The customer service solution unifies more than a dozen widely used care channels, including social, messaging, chat, email, and voice. Sprinklr Modern Care Lite uses AI to analyze each conversation in real time to help reduce the need to contact support with automated and self-service care options. When a customer does need to contact support teams, advanced features like guided workflows empower agents to deliver first-contact resolution almost every time.

"We are committed to helping organizations tackle digital customer experience management challenges with a unified platform that is easy to procure, deploy, and quickly creates value," said Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, in a statement. "With availability in Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can quickly deploy and scale the Sprinklr platform on powerful, secure, and reliable infrastructure from Google Cloud."

Sprinklr has made its unified customer experience management platform available in the Google Cloud Marketplace (GCP).

