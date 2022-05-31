Productboard Acquires SatisMeter
Productboard, a product management platform provider, has acquired ;SatisMeter, provider of a feedback platform for product teams. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SatisMeter helps companies understand how customers see their products by automatically collecting customer feedback using net promoter, customer satisfaction, customer effort, or product market fit surveys.
"Exceptional digital experiences are essential to delivering value for organizations today," said Hubert Palan, founder and CEO of Productboard, in a statement. "Consumer expectations are skyrocketing, and competition is intense, and we believe it's more important than ever for product management teams to incorporate customer feedback at every stage of the product lifecycle. With this acquisition, we are building on our existing customer-centric capabilities with the ability to easily collect contextual feedback directly from users and close feedback loops. We're excited to welcome the SatisMeter team to Productboard."
"SatisMeter is obsessed with helping modern product management teams successfully understand what their customers are saying at every stage of the product development process," said Jakub Sedlacek, co-founder and CEO of SatisMeter, in a statement. "We've always been impressed with how the Productboard team has helped their customers build better products and look forward to bringing our technologies together to supercharge the product management experience."