TikTok and Sprinklr Expand Partnership
Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has become an official partner in the TikTok Content Marketing Specialty that is a part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Sprinklr was TikTok's first advertising partner in 2020, and the addition of the Content Marketing Specialty helps marketers use Sprinklr to manage, execute, and optimize both organic and paid content campaigns on TikTok.
Through this integration, Sprinklr clients will be able to do the following:
- Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok;
- Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content; and
- Monitor and engage with comments to connect and grow with the TikTok community.
"At TikTok, we are always building and looking for new opportunities to make it simpler for brands to be more creative and to meaningfully engage with our community. We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners and collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to engage with their audiences, store and schedule their content, and understand their performance in real time," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement.
"The ability to manage content on TikTok has been one of the most in-demand features for Sprinklr customers, and we're thrilled to grow our partnership with TikTok by expanding upon our strong advertising capabilities with additional content marketing support," said Jim Tomanchek, vice president of global strategic alliances for social and messaging channels at Sprinklr, in a statement. "As we continue to enhance Sprinklr's platform, we're always focused on strengthening our partnerships to help brands deliver human experiences by engaging with customers on the channels of their choice."