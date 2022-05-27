TikTok and Sprinklr Expand Partnership

Sprinklr, a unified customer experience management platform provider, has become an official partner in the TikTok Content Marketing Specialty that is a part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Sprinklr was TikTok's first advertising partner in 2020, and the addition of the Content Marketing Specialty helps marketers use Sprinklr to manage, execute, and optimize both organic and paid content campaigns on TikTok.

Through this integration, Sprinklr clients will be able to do the following:

Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok;

Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content; and

Monitor and engage with comments to connect and grow with the TikTok community.