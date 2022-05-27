SailPoint Advances Toward FedRAMP Certification

SailPoint Technologies, a provider of enterprise identity security, has achieved the "In Process" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud-based identity security platform. The FedRAMP "In Process" designation indicates that SailPoint plans to achieve full FedRAMP-authorization within 12 months.

FedRAMP is the U.S. government's standardized approach to providing security authorizations for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.