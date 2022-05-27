SailPoint Advances Toward FedRAMP Certification
SailPoint Technologies, a provider of enterprise identity security, has achieved the "In Process" designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud-based identity security platform. The FedRAMP "In Process" designation indicates that SailPoint plans to achieve full FedRAMP-authorization within 12 months.
FedRAMP is the U.S. government's standardized approach to providing security authorizations for the adoption and use of cloud services by the federal government.
"We have been deliberate in our pursuit of FedRAMP authorization because we recognize the importance of the federal market and the value of the opportunity that lies ahead of us," said Jim Russell, vice president of federal at SailPoint, in a statement. "More than 3 million federal government identities are already being managed by our primarily on-premises software offering, and once fully FedRAMP-authorized, we will be able to put our SaaS offering in the hands of the federal market, defense industrial base, and government contractors. This gives us the opportunity to expand how we support this important market, giving them the freedom to select the identity security offering from SailPoint that meets them where they are, which today is increasingly leaning toward SaaS-first."