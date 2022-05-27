America's 10 Best States for Marketing Careers
Massachusetts is the best state for a marketing career, according to a study by digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Massachusetts, the firm found, offers excellent wages for a marketing manager ($183,200 per year on average) and provides the highest number of marketing job openings per 100,000 people when accounted for population, with 82.76. The percentage of marketing jobs as a part of all employment in Massachusetts was more than double the national average, giving the state a location quotient score of 2.37.
New York came in second, with annual average salaries for marketing managers and marketing associates at $212,510 and $66,279 per year respectively. The state also had a high number of job openings for every 100,000 people, with 77.82, showing that many marketing opportunities are available.
In third place was Illinois, offering lots of opportunities in marketing, high wages, and a location quotient score of 2.01. The state was found to have good wages for marketing managers ($193,590) and marketing associates ($58,939).
Delaware came in fourth, with the highest annual average salary for marketing associates ($89,039). It also scored well for marketing manager salaries ($174,430).
Here is the complete list:
Annual Average (Marketing Manager)
Annual Average (Marketing Associate)
Marketing job openings Count
Marketing job openings per 100,000 people
On the other end of the spectrum, the study found that the three worst states for marketing careers are Mississippi, West Virginia, and Oklahoma. Mississippi's annual average salary for marketing managers of $75,890 was more than $125,000 a year less than New York's. The bottom states ranked poorly on opportunities and wages and generally lacked many jobs in the marketing field, with only 13 job openings per 100,000 people and a location quotient score of 0.29.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Hennessey Digital said: "It's clear from these findings that the marketing industry in the U.S. is very diverse, with states across the east and west coast offering premium wages and job opportunities in the field. More and more businesses are beginning to use marketing to its full potential. The data shows there is not only demand for it, but a great supply of potential careers for the next generation of prospects."