America's 10 Best States for Marketing Careers

Massachusetts is the best state for a marketing career, according to a study by digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, which analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Massachusetts, the firm found, offers excellent wages for a marketing manager ($183,200 per year on average) and provides the highest number of marketing job openings per 100,000 people when accounted for population, with 82.76. The percentage of marketing jobs as a part of all employment in Massachusetts was more than double the national average, giving the state a location quotient score of 2.37.

New York came in second, with annual average salaries for marketing managers and marketing associates at $212,510 and $66,279 per year respectively. The state also had a high number of job openings for every 100,000 people, with 77.82, showing that many marketing opportunities are available.

In third place was Illinois, offering lots of opportunities in marketing, high wages, and a location quotient score of 2.01. The state was found to have good wages for marketing managers ($193,590) and marketing associates ($58,939).

Delaware came in fourth, with the highest annual average salary for marketing associates ($89,039). It also scored well for marketing manager salaries ($174,430). Here is the complete list:

# State Annual Average (Marketing Manager) Annual Average (Marketing Associate) Marketing job openings Count Marketing job openings per 100,000 people Location quotient score 1 Massachusetts $183,200 $58,304 5,712 82.76 2.37 2 New York $212,510 $66,279 15,208 77.82 1.46 3 Illinois $193,590 $58,939 7,888 61.91 2.01 4 Delaware $174,430 $89,039 530 54.80 1.48 5 Washington $203,090 $82,636 4,920 64.61 1.04 6 New Jersey $210,520 $73,427 4,085 45.85 1.45 7 Colorado $196,880 $50,365 3,099 54.41 1.71 8 Minnesota $188,100 $72,819 2,635 46.96 1.34 9 California $201,650 $51,679 22,701 57.39 1.45 10 Connecticut $162,160 $63,593 1,821 50.97 1.68

On the other end of the spectrum, the study found that the three worst states for marketing careers are Mississippi, West Virginia, and Oklahoma. Mississippi's annual average salary for marketing managers of $75,890 was more than $125,000 a year less than New York's. The bottom states ranked poorly on opportunities and wages and generally lacked many jobs in the marketing field, with only 13 job openings per 100,000 people and a location quotient score of 0.29.