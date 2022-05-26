Onfido Adds to Real Identity Platform

Onfido, a digital identity verification and authentication provider, has expanded its Real Identity Platform with four new products.

The additions to Onfido Real Identity include the following:

Onfido Verification Suite, a curated library of identity verification services, including document and biometric solutions, data sources, and anti-fraud measures.

Onfido Studio, an identity orchestration layer that acts as the mission control for identity verification, enabling organizations to build and optimize multiple identity verification flows using the entire verification suite and no-code workflows.

Onfido Smart Capture, a software development kit that includes verification, accessibility features, and intelligent end-user feedback to correct things like blurred or cropped images.

Onfido Atlas, an artificial intelligence-based decisioning engine that powers the entire platform, providing fully automated identity verification and authentication at global scale.