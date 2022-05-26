Onfido Adds to Real Identity Platform
Onfido, a digital identity verification and authentication provider, has expanded its Real Identity Platform with four new products.
The additions to Onfido Real Identity include the following:
- Onfido Verification Suite, a curated library of identity verification services, including document and biometric solutions, data sources, and anti-fraud measures.
- Onfido Studio, an identity orchestration layer that acts as the mission control for identity verification, enabling organizations to build and optimize multiple identity verification flows using the entire verification suite and no-code workflows.
- Onfido Smart Capture, a software development kit that includes verification, accessibility features, and intelligent end-user feedback to correct things like blurred or cropped images.
- Onfido Atlas, an artificial intelligence-based decisioning engine that powers the entire platform, providing fully automated identity verification and authentication at global scale.
"With the addition of multidimensional identity verification signals, organizations can now get a more holistic view of their customers and make faster, more informed decisions about which products or services to offer and when to offer them," said Alex Valle, chief product officer of Onfido, in a statement. "By combining this with the flexibility of easily integrating identity verification at any point in the customer journey through drag-and-drop workflows, organizations can create the perfect user experience without compromising on fraud protection, all through a single API and best-in-class SDK."