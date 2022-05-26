Clearview AI Launches Clearview Consent
Clearview AI, a facial recognition technology company, has launched Clearview Consent, an identity verification solution for commercial enterprises.
Clearview Consent will offer Clearview AI's facial recognition technology to companies for use in consent-based enterprise workflows. It will be sold as a licensed product, separate and apart from the company's database of more than 20 billion facial images for use by government entities.
"The launch of Clearview Consent is a game-changer for companies and consumers alike who value the integrity and security of their identity and assets. Facial recognition is not the wave of the future; it is our present reality. Today, FRT is used to unlock your phone, verify your identity, board an airplane, access a building, and even for payments. Now, we are offering companies who use facial recognition as part of a consent-based workflow access to Clearview AI's superior, industry-leading FRT algorithm, bringing an increased level of security and protection to the marketplace," said Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI's CEO, in a statement.