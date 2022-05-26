Staytuned Acquires Moonship

Staytuned, a provider of revenue growth tools for Shopify merchants, has acquired Moonship, provider of a Shopify app that creates personalized discounts for on-the-fence shoppers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We wanted to find an app that would unearth a new channel to take out the guesswork to determine which customers needed a little nudge to purchase. After using Moonship with a few of our partner merchants, we quickly realized they had the best product in the ecosystem. Top merchants like Aura Bora, ILYSM, and ??Nutracelle found an uplift in revenue within days of installing Moonship. The set-up is a breeze, nearly any merchant can get this installed, customized, and live in just a few minutes, unlocking hidden revenue right away! We are all about merchant-friendly tools, especially those that can unlock additional revenue the same day the app is installed," said Lauralynn Drury, vice president of experience at Staytuned, in a statement.

"After extensive product iteration and testing, our team discovered that expiring discounts targeted to at-risk, on-the-fence customers offered a true and unique unlock for Shopify merchants to supercharge both conversion rate and customer growth. Moonship was purpose-built for Shopify merchants that seek to offset the growing costs of paid marketing and diversify their growth channels. We've been fortunate to work with some incredible brands over the past few years and are very excited to partner with Staytuned to further our mission to enable Shopify merchants across the world to profitably and effortlessly scale their businesses," said Craig Campbell, chief technology officer and co-founder of Moonship, in a statement.