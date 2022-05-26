Emplifi Becomes a TikTok Marketing Partner
Emplifi, a unified customer experience (CX) platform provider, has jioined the TikTok Marketing Partner Program to help marketers scale their content on TikTok.
This integration partnership will allow users of Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud to expand their brand reach to TikTok, without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.
Through this integration, marketers will be able to use the Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to do the following:
- Organize, schedule, and publish content on TikTok;
- Access and track profile and video metrics, compare to other platforms, and benchmark performance within the TikTok app; and
- Monitor the conversation happening on an organic TikTok page, delegate and respond to comments, and understand the community's engagement style with each brand.
"Thanks to the integration of TikTok Content Marketing specialty, it has never been easier for marketers to use Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to manage, optimize, and scale their TikTok content marketing efforts. TikTok analytics can be added to the workflow to analyze interactions, engagement rates, video views, geographic data, and more," said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan in a statement. "Social media teams can now have a holistic view of their performance across all social channels, including TikTok, all in one place."
One organization that is already benefiting from the integration is the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team. Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud's TikTok Content Marketing integration allows the team to analyze the performance of its content, identify top-performing campaigns, and guide future creative efforts. As a result, PSG was the first soccer club to reach 10 million followers on TikTok and now reaches more than 25.4 million followers.
"As early adopters of TikTok, we've seen huge success in building a loyal fanbase," said Anthony Baca, deputy digital director for Paris Saint-Germain, in a statement. "This direct channel has allowed us to deepen relationships with our existing fans and connect with young fans in new regions. And with Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud, we've been able to track our success on the platform. We look forward to leveraging it to continue to create innovative and engaging content moving forward."
"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok, in a statement. "We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the Tiktok Marketing Partner Program and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."