Emplifi Becomes a TikTok Marketing Partner

Emplifi, a unified customer experience (CX) platform provider, has jioined the TikTok Marketing Partner Program to help marketers scale their content on TikTok.

This integration partnership will allow users of Emplifi's Social Marketing Cloud to expand their brand reach to TikTok, without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.

Through this integration, marketers will be able to use the Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to do the following:

Organize, schedule, and publish content on TikTok;

Access and track profile and video metrics, compare to other platforms, and benchmark performance within the TikTok app; and

Monitor the conversation happening on an organic TikTok page, delegate and respond to comments, and understand the community's engagement style with each brand.

"Thanks to the integration of TikTok Content Marketing specialty, it has never been easier for marketers to use Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to manage, optimize, and scale their TikTok content marketing efforts. TikTok analytics can be added to the workflow to analyze interactions, engagement rates, video views, geographic data, and more," said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan in a statement. "Social media teams can now have a holistic view of their performance across all social channels, including TikTok, all in one place."

One organization that is already benefiting from the integration is the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team. Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud's TikTok Content Marketing integration allows the team to analyze the performance of its content, identify top-performing campaigns, and guide future creative efforts. As a result, PSG was the first soccer club to reach 10 million followers on TikTok and now reaches more than 25.4 million followers.