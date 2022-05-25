Amplitude Launches CDP and Campaign Reporting at Amplify Event

Amplitude today launched the Amplitude Customer Data Platform, capable of collecting and analyzing event data with its natively integrated product analytics solution, and Campaign Reporting tools for digital marketing investments as part of its Amplitude Analytics. Both announcements were made during the company's Amplify 2022 conference.

Amplitude CDP is designed to help product and marketing teams proactively improve data quality, analyze and discover new audiences, and sync data across their technology stacks.

Amplitude CDP includes the following features:

??Data planning and governance;

Deep segmentation combined with analytics; A single platform that serves as the foundation for data, the engine for insights, and the driver for action;

Built-in analytics that unites product, growth, and marketing around shared data.;

"Customer data platforms entered the market with the promise of making personalization a reality, but aggregating data is only step one. As companies look to provide tailored product experiences, they need trusted data that provides insights about their existing audiences and helps them identify new ones, all without unnecessary costs for their business," said Spenser Skates, CEO and co-founder of Amplitude, in a statement. "At Amplitude, we have spent the last few years helping customers solve the problems that existing CDPs in the market were unable to. With the launch of Amplitude CDP, we are now providing customers with the ability to provide meaningful, personalized experiences all from a single platform."

With the new Campaign Reporting tools in Amplitude Analytics, marketing and product teams can measure campaign and channel performance alongside downstream product metrics like user engagement and retention. Additional features include outcome-focused Metrics and Data Tables that show how marketing programs and product usage meaningfully affect key business outcomes such as sales and revenue. Businesses can see from which acquisition channels users are coming across organic and paid sources, understand how marketing programs impact product KPIs using built-in attribution modeling, and understand cross-channel return on ad investments with brand new integrations into their advertising data platforms.

Additionally, with new outcome-based Metrics from Amplitude, product and marketing teams can create standard metrics to connect behaviors with outcomes, such as sales or revenue. And with new Data Tables, users can measure multiple KPIs in a single view.