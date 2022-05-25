TaskHuman Adds 1:1 Sales Coaching

TaskHuman, a digital coaching platform provider, today announced Sales Coaching, providing on-demand access to sales coaches around the world.

The program is available through TaskHuman's unlimited coaching model, allowing sales leaders to layer sales coaching, learning, and development into the overall TaskHuman well-being coaching experience.

TaskHuman';s Sales Coaching program creates Guided Coaching Journeys for all levels of a sales team and equips them with both 1:1 and group coaching and content. Benefits include the following:

Sharpens skills, such as building a pipeline, creating a sales plan, accelerating the funnel, consultative selling, and negotiation for the best deal;

Year-round coaching and expertise;

Offers experienced employees to serve as mentors within the app; and

A roadmap for sales organizations to train, coach, and nurture talent throughout the year