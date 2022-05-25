TaskHuman Adds 1:1 Sales Coaching
TaskHuman, a digital coaching platform provider, today announced Sales Coaching, providing on-demand access to sales coaches around the world.
The program is available through TaskHuman's unlimited coaching model, allowing sales leaders to layer sales coaching, learning, and development into the overall TaskHuman well-being coaching experience.
TaskHuman';s Sales Coaching program creates Guided Coaching Journeys for all levels of a sales team and equips them with both 1:1 and group coaching and content. Benefits include the following:
- Sharpens skills, such as building a pipeline, creating a sales plan, accelerating the funnel, consultative selling, and negotiation for the best deal;
- Year-round coaching and expertise;
- Offers experienced employees to serve as mentors within the app; and
- A roadmap for sales organizations to train, coach, and nurture talent throughout the year
"With our new Sales Coaching offering, we are delivering on year-round sales readiness and continuous team improvement, resulting in higher win rates, quota attainment, and employee satisfaction," said Ravi Swaminathan, co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman, in a statement. "Sales teams and every employee must feel supported in every dimension of their well-being journey. Antiquated [learning and development] journeys and one-size-fits-all training once per year is not enough. The sales training playbook and employee benefits as a whole is overdue for a transformation into the digital age, and 1:1 personalized coaching when and where they need it will breathe new life into the entire organization."