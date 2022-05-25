Stravito Launches Atlas for Market Research

Stravito, an enterprise insights and market research platform provider, today launched Atlas, an exploratory search tool to help companies explore available information, reveal hidden connections between topics and categories, get extra context on keywords, identify trends and build stories around key findings.

"Now more than ever businesses need to integrate insights into their decision-making process and move closer to their customer. But, often with so much research available, companies face information overload challenges, and employees at global organizations may not always know what research has been done, and therefore what to look for," said Thor Olof Philogène, CEO and founder of Stravito, in a statement. "Atlas has been designed to help any employee, in any team, easily navigate through large amounts of information and discover inspiring research that allows them to build their own insight narratives and make informed business decisions."

To use Atlas, individuals begin with a search as broad as a single word. Using a word cloud-style interface, Atlas then presents clickable orbs labeled with topics related to the search term, allowing users to narrow the results based on associated topics. I comes with ready-to-use images for presentations. Results are presented in a digestible way with key pages, top reports, videos, and news links all in one place. The most relevant quotes and pages are picked up by intelligent algorithms.