Seismic Enablement Cloud Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Seismic, a provider of sales enablement solutions, has made its Seismic Enablement Cloud available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.
The Seismic Enablement Cloud provides customer-facing teams with the skills, tools, and insights to effectively engage with customers and drive revenue growth. Using Seismic and Microsoft together provides sellers with the content and recommendations they need, right in the Microsoft apps they use daily, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, and Office 365. For enablement teams and admins, Seismic’s integration with Microsoft Azure supports syncing to enable full-text search indexing, thumbnail generation, and optimized performance.
"Microsoft is a long-standing strategic partner of Seismic, and our entry into the Microsoft Azure Marketplace deepens our collaboration even further," said Preseetha Pettigrew, vice president of strategic alliances at Seismic, in a statement. "This is a win for our current and future customers who are looking to maximize value across their sales, marketing, and enablement tech stacks."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome Seismic to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."