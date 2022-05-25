Seismic Enablement Cloud Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Seismic, a provider of sales enablement solutions, has made its Seismic Enablement Cloud available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure.

The Seismic Enablement Cloud provides customer-facing teams with the skills, tools, and insights to effectively engage with customers and drive revenue growth. Using Seismic and Microsoft together provides sellers with the content and recommendations they need, right in the Microsoft apps they use daily, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft SharePoint, and Office 365. For enablement teams and admins, Seismic’s integration with Microsoft Azure supports syncing to enable full-text search indexing, thumbnail generation, and optimized performance.